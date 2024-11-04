Shoreham mixed-use property sells at auction

A mixed use commercial and residential property in Shoreham-by-Sea was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

Two-storey 80 & 80A High Street was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £220,000 freehold as an investment property at the firm’s auction which ended on Friday, November 1.

The property is arranged as a ground floor commercial unit used as a pregnancy care centre with a vacant one-bedroom flat above.

AUCTION: One-bedroom 8A Brading Road, Brighton

The commercial unit is currently let at £10,500 per annum.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This one really took off and we ended up with a sale £40,000 above the guide price.

“Our bidders recognised that the property is ideal for continued investment, with the additional income from the flat, once it is let, to be added.”

The property located at the western end of Shoreham High Street close to its junction with Brighton Road and Old Shoreham Road.

SOLD: Two-storey 80 & 80A High Street, Shoreham

The first floor flat has its own entrance, plus a gas heating system via radiators and there are double-glazed windows throughout both the commercial and residential units.

A patio flat in Brighton city centre, currently let at £11,400 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy, was sold as an investment property for £135,000 leasehold.

One-bedroom 8A Brading Road comprises the whole of the lower ground floor of a mid-terrace bay fronted property.

Richard added: “We considered the flat suitable for continued investment and our buyer agreed.

“It offers good size accommodation with contemporary fixtures and fittings and patios to the front and rear.”

The property is situated in a popular residential location just off Elm Grove within easy reach of the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of Brighton city centre.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday, December 9 and ends on Wednesday, December 11. Closing date for entries is November 18 and the catalogue is available from November 22.

