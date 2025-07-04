Shoreham mixed use property set for auction date

A shop and upper parts in need of complete refurbishment in Shoreham is coming up for auction later this month.

Mid-terrace 20 High Street is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £165,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

This bay-fronted property is arranged over four floors as a ground floor retail unit plus basement and two upper floors.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Although in need of complete refurbishment throughout, there is planning consent in place to convert the upper floors to self-contained flat.

“It provides an ideal opportunity as a project for an owner-occupier perhaps wishing to live above the shop or an investor who could let the property to generate a good income once works have been carried out.”

The property is situated in in the busy commercial thoroughfare of the High Street of expanding Shoreham, located between Worthing and Brighton.

The area is occupied by many multiples including Boots, the Co-op and Santander, with a nearby Shoreham beach providing a range of recreational facilities.

There are excellent road links to all surrounding areas including London and Gatwick the nearby A259.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/52/

A patio flat in need of refurbishment in a popular residential area of Brighton is listed with a guide price of £100,000-plus with a share of the freehold.

Garden Flat at 2A Coronation Street, forms the whole of the lower ground floor of an end-terrace bay-fronted Victorian property.

Richard added: “Now in need of refurbishment throughout, this flat has the potential to be an excellent city bolthole for a young professional or as a convenient holiday home.

“The lower ground floor living room/bedroom could be divided into separate rooms and there is a handy door directly on to the walled rear paved patio garden with southerly aspect.

The property is situated just off the Lewes Road between Franklin Road and Hartington Road, with comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities nearby.

“The seafront, mainline railway station and town centre are within easy access and there are excellent road links to London Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A23.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/146/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.