Shoreham Port announces Board changes for 2025

Shoreham Port has announced the appointment of Robert Boardman as Non-Executive Director to their Board, bringing his knowledge and skills to support the Trust Port’s strategic direction.

Robert, a Sussex-based Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience in senior financial and strategic roles, brings to the table an extensive background in financial leadership, strategic decision-making, and risk management. In his current executive role as Global CFO at ARUP, a Trust-owned entity dedicated to sustainable development, Robert leads the organisation’s financial planning and multi-year investments, supporting growth to drive and optimise the financial health of the firm. Robert is also Chair of the Finance Committee and Governer at Cumnor House School. He is dedicated to upholding his values demonstrating passion and integrity throughout his work, aligning closely with the values of Shoreham Port.

Robert commented “I am excited about this opportunity to work with the Board and Executive team at Shoreham Port, challenging the boundaries of what’s possible and ensuring effective governance. I look forward to contributing to the strategic direction of Shoreham Port and am particularly drawn to the Port’s commitment to sustainability with the team’s ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero by 2035.”

This January Shoreham Port is also saying goodbye and thank you to Mark Lemmon after completing his seventh term here at the Port; three of which he undertook in the role of Deputy Chair. Mark commented “I thoroughly enjoyed my seven years on the Board of Shoreham Port. During this time the Port doubled its annual revenue to £20 million, successfully expanded its commercial property estate, improved Port infrastructure and significantly advanced sustainability targets. I was always impressed by the skill, energy and commitment of our whole workforce - a great group of Good Eggs.”

Taking on the Deputy Chair role is Louisa Cilenti, who joined the Board as Non-Executive Director in 2022. Louisa commented “I am delighted to be appointed as Deputy Chair at Shoreham Port, an organisation that has consistently demonstrated leadership in sustainability in the maritime sector. Having served as a Non-Executive board member for the past three years, I have witnessed first-hand the commitment and innovation that drive our initiatives. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to further enhance our efforts in creating a more sustainable future for our port and the communities we serve.”

Catherine May, Board Chair commented “We owe Mark a huge debt of thanks for all that he contributed to our board in his seven years and will greatly miss his insight and focus. I am delighted that Louisa will now serve as Deputy Chair and look forward to benefiting from her deep commitment to sustainability and collaborative spirit. I am also very excited to welcome Rob Boardman, bringing both exceptional experience as a business leader and a personal commitment to the local environment. Working together, I believe our board will prove to be Trusted Custodians for Shoreham Port, helping shape the future of a place we all feel passionately about.”