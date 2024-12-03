Shoreham Port announces partnership with The Girls’ Network

The Girls' Network is the latest community partnership of Shoreham Port. As a Trust Port, they collaborate with a handful of select organisations that positively impact the areas local to the Port.

The Girls’ Network works to inspire and empower 14-19 year old girls by building their confidence, self-esteem and aspirations through 121 mentoring and access to a network of role models and through delivering workshops on life skills and providing access to new opportunities. The charity believes that no girls should have their futures limited by their gender, sex, ethnicity, background, or parental income and they should be supported to realise their ambitions, to discover their self-worth, and to develop their capacity to shape their world and their futures.

The charity work with around 1000 girls a year from the least advantaged communities. Following the programme 75% of girls say they are able to focus more at school, 91% feel more confident and 93% feel more positive about the future.

Earlier this year, following mentoring and safeguarding training, female colleagues at the Port began mentoring girls from the Shoreham area through The Girls’ Network. Through one-on-one sessions, Port colleagues are helping these young women build confidence and explore their goals for the future.

Through the official community partnership, the Port will continue their mentoring opportunities, plus provide financial support to The Girls’ Network, contributing to their vital work in empowering young women.

Katie MacAllister, CSR & Governance Manager commented "I’m so pleased we’ve established this partnership with The Girls’ Network. Sharing similar values, both our organisations are passionate about helping young people realise their potential. Since spring, I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring a local student through their program, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch her grow in confidence. I encourage any woman interested in making a difference to consider mentoring with The Girls’ Network."

Renata Sims, Senior Network Manager at The Girls’ Network commented “We are thrilled to be partnering with Shoreham Port who share our aim to increase gender diversity in the workplace and introduce opportunities for young women from all backgrounds.Renata continued “Not only are Shoreham Port providing financial support for our work, their colleagues are amazing mentors for the girls, they share apprenticeship opportunities with us and they are hosting an end-of-year event for our Shoreham Academy mentees. We are incredibly grateful for their support and excited to see the difference we can make for local girls through our partnership".

The Girls’ Network are recruiting mentors to work with girls in Birmingham, Brighton, London, Horsham, Merseyside, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tees Valley and Tyne & Wear. Ifyou would like to help a girl to believe in her unlimited future, please get in touch with them to find out more.For more information on The Girls’ Network please visit: www.thegirlsnetwork.org.uk