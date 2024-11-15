Shoreham Port wins training award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham Port has been recognised as a regional leader in training and development at the 2024 Adur & Worthing Business Awards.

The annual Adur & Worthing Business Awards celebrate excellence in business across 19 diverse categories, honouring those who demonstrate innovation, outstanding community contributions, and dynamic growth. The awards showcase the vibrant economy of the area and the exceptional achievements of local businesses and individuals.

The Training & Development award highlights the Port's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering professional growth, and driving success within the Adur and Worthing community and maritime sector.

Shoreham Port was commended for empowering their workforce through a well-rounded approach to career development. Over the last 12 months, they have enhanced training offerings to include topics on mental health awareness, neurodiversity, pregnancy loss, menopause, and LGBTQ+ inclusion, as well as dedicated leadership and management training programs.

Shoreham Port team collecting award

In addition to these initiatives, the Port's five-year Apprenticeship scheme, launched in 2023, brings in a new cohort each year to meet the organisation's future needs and equip Apprentices with skills that open doors to meaningful careers. They will be recruiting for their 2025 cohort of Apprentices in April 2025.

Alison Burstow, Head of People, commented “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for our training and development efforts and our commitment to making Shoreham Port a place where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

Alison continued “It was particularly special to have some of our Apprentices join us for the awards evening and stand on stage with their colleagues to collect this award. By investing in our Apprentices and wider workforce, we are building a stronger future for the Port and for the Adur and Worthing community. Congratulations to our Apprentices and heartfelt thanks to all colleagues who contribute to our training programmes.”