Shoreham's MS Roofing Supplies acquired by IBMG

The Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), the largest owner of independent merchants in the South of England, has acquired Sussex’s MS Roofing Supplies.

MS Roofing Supplies’ five roofing depots located across East and West Sussex join IBMG’s other independent roofing merchant brands, of Chandlers Roofing Supplies; Independent Roofing Supplies; and, most recently, Roofing Gear, to bring its roofing division to 21 specialist roofing branches.

Established in Shoreham, West Sussex in 2003, MS Roofing Supplies has branches in Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and Portslade.

MS Roofing Supplies MD, Tony Siriano, steered the company’s expansion throughout much of this period, building a solid, loyal customer base of home owners, roofers, builders and developers throughout the region. Tony is now stepping away from the business to enjoy a well-deserved break and is delighted to have found in IBMG the perfect custodian for the business.

After 17+ years with the business, Siriano said: “It has been a great honour to lead the employees of MS Roofing Supplies through the years, and having made the decision to step away from the business, it seemed logical to find a partner who would ensure MS Roofing Supplies fulfils its potential. I believe the partnership with IBMG will achieve this. I am confident that this acquisition will provide an excellent home for both our customers and our people who will thrive within a highly respected, independent roofing and builders merchant focused on excellent customer service.”

Danny Spokes, managing director of IBMG’s roofing divisionsaid: “We are delighted to welcome MS Roofing Supplies to the Group. This an exciting time for IBMG; we have the scale, the range of products and services, and specialist expertise to ensure a successful partnership.”

Martin Stables, CEO, IBMG, said: “Making selected acquisitions to enhance our current offering and increase IBMG’s geographic reach is part of our strategic plan. The Group will continue to look for more opportunities to complement our existing business and bring our differentiated and comprehensive offering to current and new customers.”

