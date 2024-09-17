Show your METALL in export markets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local manufacturers can get the inside track on export strategies at next week’s meeting of METALL, the forum for manufacturing, engineering and technology businesses in Sussex and Surrey.

The event (at Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club, Pease Pottage, on September 25) will hear from Nick Charles, International Trade Adviser at the Department for Business and Trade, on how the UK government can help manufacturers grow sales overseas.

Nick has been supporting UK businesses for many years, helping companies decide which export markets to target, how to use international digital marketing, trade shows and conferences and how to access valuable information resources.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for local manufacturers to hear from one of the UK’s leading experts on identifying and pursuing export opportunities – and how best to access government support,” said Tony Summers, Partner and Head of Manufacturing at Carpenter Box.

Attendees will also benefit from the expertise of a panel comprising METALL sponsors Carpenter Box, DMH Stallard and NatWest, who will offer insights on the financial, legal, and commercial implications of doing business overseas.

To find out more or to register for the event, visit www.metall.org.uk/events