SHW appointed as Commercial Property Manager for The Portland Building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SHW has been appointed by MRP as Commercial Property Manager for The Portland Building, the new 30,000 sq ft, Grade A office development located in the heart of Brighton.

Recently completed, the best in class, sustainable office building is already 50% let to FTSE 250 company Close Brothers, who have moved into the first floor, and leading law firm DMH Stallard, who has taken 6,200 sq ft on the ground.

Situated on the corner of Church Street and Portland Street, the fully electric office has exemplary sustainability and technological features. The operationally net zero carbon scheme has achieved an EPC ‘A’, BREEAM Excellent and a WiredScore Gold rating, making it one of Brighton’s most attractive new offices for environmentally conscious businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features photovoltaic roof panels, secure cycle spaces accessed via a dedicated cycle ramp, shower facilities, a private courtyard and a communal roof terrace offering panoramic sea views.

The Portland Building.

Robin Howland, Partner and Head of Commercial Property Management at SHW, says: “As a firm, we have been involved with this best-in-class development from the outset, with our agency team retained as letting agents, and we are now delighted to extend this appointment to the property management of the scheme.

"We have already welcomed Close Brothers, our first occupier to the building and are looking forward to DMH Stallard moving in during the summer.”

Ben MacPhee, Development Manager at MRP, says: “We are delighted to welcome SHW on board as Commercial Property Manager at The Portland Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their knowledge and experience of the building and of the area will be invaluable in the day to day running of the scheme and their track record of occupier relations will be an asset to our tenants.”