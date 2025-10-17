SHW secures Countrywide in retail letting on Church Road, Hove

SHW, acting on behalf of a private landlord, has successfully secured a new 10-year lease at 56 Church Road, Hove.

The 1,280 sq ft double-fronted retail unit has been let to Countrywide Estate Agents Limited, who will be trading as King and Chasemore.

SHW’s Alex Denning says: “We are delighted to have secured a new long-term lease for our client and with an excellent covenant tenant. It’s also a pleasure to support our friends at King and Chasemore in their repositioning into this prominent retail space, located in a prime position on the southern side of Church Road.”

Situated at the busy junction of Grand Avenue, the property benefits from high visibility and footfall, just a short walk from Hove Town Hall. Church Road is one of Hove’s main retail and leisure destinations, home to a vibrant mix of national and independent operators including Fatto A Mano, Flat Out, Canham & Sons, Fourth and Church, Franco Manca, and Velvet.