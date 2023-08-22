SHW secures new tenant at North Gatwick Gateway
SHW, on behalf of Hillwood, has let Unit 5 at North Gatwick Gateway to UK Gas Technologies Group.
The British engineering company, which provides pioneering purity systems worldwide, has taken the 41,524 sq ft industrial unit as part of it continued expansion.
Tim Hardwicke, Partner at SHW, comments: “We delighted to have let this space to an expanding, local company in the R&D / manufacturing sector - a change to the more common logistics operator. This scheme, originally development by Goya Developments, offers some of the best quality units in the area, with excellent green credentials.”
The property is rated EPC A and BREEAM ‘Very Good’, with air source heat pumps and EV charging. Located in the heart of the Gatwick Diamond, just North of Gatwick International Airport, North Gatwick Gateway is strategically located with excellent road, rail and air links.
SHW advised jointly with DTRE and FTD Johns.
SHW is also appointed as letting agent for Westbrook & Partners / Salmon Developments at Unity Logistics Park, a new warehouse/logistics scheme opposite which, when constructed, will offer occupier’s units from 30,793 sq ft to 87,752 sq ft.