SHW secures new tenant at North Gatwick Gateway

SHW, on behalf of Hillwood, has let Unit 5 at North Gatwick Gateway to UK Gas Technologies Group.

The British engineering company, which provides pioneering purity systems worldwide, has taken the 41,524 sq ft industrial unit as part of it continued expansion.

Tim Hardwicke, Partner at SHW, comments: “We delighted to have let this space to an expanding, local company in the R&D / manufacturing sector - a change to the more common logistics operator. This scheme, originally development by Goya Developments, offers some of the best quality units in the area, with excellent green credentials.”

The property is rated EPC A and BREEAM ‘Very Good’, with air source heat pumps and EV charging. Located in the heart of the Gatwick Diamond, just North of Gatwick International Airport, North Gatwick Gateway is strategically located with excellent road, rail and air links.

SHW advised jointly with DTRE and FTD Johns.