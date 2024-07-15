SHW’s Jasmine Dean-Milward appointed RICS Matrics Brighton Chair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SHW’s bright young talent Jasmine Dean-Milward has been appointed as Chair of the RICS Matrics, Brighton.

Jasmine joined SHW in March 2021 as a Graduate Surveyor within the Agency team, having previously completed a degree in real Estate at Oxford Brooks, and achieved her MRICS qualification in December 2023.

Now a Surveyor, based in SHW’s Brighton office, Jasmine specialises in disposals, acting on behalf of both landlords and tenants on a variety of properties across Brighton and the Sussex Coast.

Jasmine became a Matrics Committee member in June 2022, working with the members, particularly across the Brighton region, to support young property professionals’ development through workshops and networking events, before progressing to Vice Chair of Brighton Matrics in June 2024 and now as Chair. She is also an RICS Ambassador.

Jasmine says: “The RICS Matrics community has been invaluable to me since the start of my property career and provides support for so many of my peers’ professional and personal development. I’m very proud to have been appointed to this role and look forward to continuing to put on some great networking events, raising awareness, fundraising for our nominated charities and building the RICS Matrics community further.”

RICS Matrics is RICS’ early career community designed and dedicated to supporting students, apprentices, trainees and those who are newly qualified as they move into the industry, providing a platform to influence the profession, as well as an opportunity to network and gain support as individuals go through assessment.

The network, made up of 27 local committees across the UK, offers peer support groups, mentoring, free online Continuous Personal Development (CPD opportunities, networking and social events, all designed to help the leaders of tomorrow.