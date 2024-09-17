Sigma Homes announces new sales & marketing director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex-based Sigma Homes has announced the promotion of Katie Macfie to Sales & Marketing Director, as she takes over the helm from Susan Joseph.

Katie has many years of experience in the property sector and an impressive track record. After joining Sigma Homes in 2018, when it was in its infancy, her role in the sales and marketing department significantly evolved along with the business's growth.

Katie’s knowledge, understanding and focus, have been recognised by her team and celebrated during her six-and-a-half-year tenure. Katie boasts a strong background in sales and marketing, having previously worked for several prestigious estate agents before joining Sigma Homes, including, Strutt & Parker, Henry Adams and GL & Co.

Her exceptional leadership and relentless dedication have been instrumental in navigating challenging market conditions and driving the new home sales critical to Sigma Homes's ambitious growth plans.

Geoff Potton, Group Chief Executive, shared his congratulations, stating: ‘’I am delighted to announce the internal promotion of Katie to the position of Sales & Marketing Director. Katie has made a considerable contribution to the growth of the business and her hard work, commitment, and dedication are justly rewarded by this important promotion.’’

Reflecting on her promotion, Katie said: “Sigma Homes is an ambitious and value-driven business and I am thrilled to be promoted into this key role and continue to be part of such a dynamic business at this critical time in the company’s growth plans.

“My biggest focus will be to drive sales for the exciting portfolio of developments we have, utilising and maximising our digital marketing platforms ensuring our sustainable ethos message is strong in these environment-conscious times. This includes more thought being given to the design and planting of our show home gardens, to improve bio-diversity in a more sympathetic and understanding way, to assist with the decline in natural habitats.”

Sigma Homes currently has six live developments in premium locations across East, West Sussex and Surrey, including its latest collection of coastal homes near the seaside village of Rustington. All homes are highly energy efficient, built using timber frame construction to maximise thermal efficiency and achieve a high EPC rating.