Sign up for the "Our South Downs" Business Sustainability Newsletter and win!

Our South Downs, the business sustainability network run by The South Downs National Park Authority is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for businesses looking to improve their environmental impact.

The "Our South Downs" Sustainability Business Network is a free collaborative platform dedicated to fostering sustainable practices and promoting responsible business in the South Downs region. By joining this network, businesses can access valuable resources, share best practices, and participate in events that promote environmental consciousness and social responsibility.

Between January 15th and February 29th 2024, all businesses that signup for their sustainability newsletter will be entered into a free prize draw for chance to win a complimentary place in the Green South Downs Programme (worth up to £750), and a carefully curated hamper filled with a variety of locally produced goods.

This hamper which is valued at over £100 and contains goods from local favourites Long Man Brewery, Folkingtons and Noble and Stace, not only celebrates the spirit of sustainability but also highlights the rich and diverse offerings of the South Downs community.

The Green South Downs Sustainability Certification is a bespoke sustainability award programme created by the South Downs National Park Authority in partnership with Green Tourism for businesses based and/or working in the South Downs National Park.

The scheme helps businesses working in the visitor economy, food and drink or land-based sectors on their sustainability journey and get recognition for the work they are doing with the ability to receive one of three award levels - Bronze, Silver, and Gold - awarded in line with Green Tourism’s industry-leading assessment framework, which provides a holistic review of a business’s sustainability performance based on the three key pillars of People, Place, and Planet.

Joining the "Our South Downs" Sustainability Business Network is a win-win for businesses looking to make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying the benefits of a supportive and collaborative network.

