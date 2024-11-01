Six-figure fleet investment for East Sussex distribution specialist

An East Sussex pallet distribution specialist has invested heavily in future-proofing its fleet.

Hailsham-based Pallet-Track Sussex is investing over £250,000 per year in trucks and branded trailers to replace its entire fleet as it works on improving efficiency and growing its presence in the region.

The company has taken delivery of six new trailers, including three double deck curtainsiders, two straight frame curtainsiders and one urban tandem curtainsider, on rental contracts that are fully inclusive of maintenance.

Pallet-Track Sussex has teamed up with family-run firm BS Trailers, which is based in Leighton Buzzard, to update the fleet, which also includes replacement trucks.

The new double deck trailers are 2m longer than standard trailers, enabling an additional eight pallets to be transported per full load, meaning fewer journeys and lower costs for customers, while the urban tandem trailer will be used for kerbside deliveries in towns and city centres.

All benefit from digitally-printed liveries in Pallet-Track’s distinctive blue and white branding, replacing its previously unbranded fleet.

The pallet distributor has also invested in three 44 tonne DAF tractor units, two 26 tonne DAF sleeper cabs, two 18 tonne cabs – one day and one sleeper – and one 7.5 tonne day cab.

Paul Cardno, general manager at Pallet-Track Sussex, said: “We have invested heavily in replacing our entire fleet to ensure it is more economical and offers improved fuel efficiency.

“Previously, our vehicles lacked branded livery and a consistent look, but this investment has brought everything in line and the fleet now looks very professional.

“Updating our fleet has enabled us to create a new role for a reserve driver on days and we hope to expand our team as we continue to grow our operation in East Sussex.”

Nigel Masi, commercial director at BS Trailers, said: “Renting the new fleet, rather than purchasing, gives Pallet-Track Sussex the peace of mind of knowing the whole life costs for the duration of the contracts.

“The range of vehicles also gives the operator increased flexibility and having digitally printed curtains enables the company to promote Pallet-Track's branding while out on the road.

“BS Trailers is delighted to have been chosen by Pallet-Track Sussex to supply its new fleet.”