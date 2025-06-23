Slinfold Golf & Country Club adopts St Catherine's Hospice as its first charity of the year partner

A golf and country club near Horsham has adopted St Catherine’s Hospice as its first official charity of the year partner.

Running for an initial 12 months and starting this month, Slinfold Golf & Country Club will fundraise and provide gift-in-kind support to St Catherine’s Hospice in Pease Pottage, supporting the charity’s mission to provide essential specialist palliative and end-of-life care for people from West Sussex and East Surrey.

The Club will swing into action through a variety of fundraising efforts, from participating and volunteering at St Catherine’s Hospice led events, to hosting their own events for members, non-members, and staff to participate in.

Slinfold Golf & Country Club has a long history of generously supporting and fundraising for various charities, with golf captains selecting chosen charities to fundraise for during their tenure. Members and staff are also encouraged on an ongoing basis to donate and recycle bras and trainers at drop-off points on-site for Breast Cancer Care and Jog On, as well as food items for Horsham Matters. The Club also fundraises at various events they host throughout the year, which non-members and members can attend and enjoy, such as live music nights, quizzes, crafts workshops, and a fireworks evening.

Slinfold Golf & Country Club team with St Catherine's Hospice corporate partnerships team

Luke Blacker, General Manager of Slinfold Golf & Country Club, comments:“As a Club, we wanted to fundraise for a local charity that provides our community with such vital support during the most difficult times in people’s lives. St Catherine’s Hospice is a true example of that, and myself and the team can’t wait to get involved and see what we can achieve for the charity.”

Auds Stapleton, Corporate Partnerships Officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, comments: “St Catherine’s Hospice has been supporting thousands of people of all ages and their families in the local community for over 40 years with specialist palliative and end-of-life care. We are delighted Slinfold Golf & Country Club has selected us as their first charity of the year partner and are extremely grateful for every gift, large or small, which will allow us to continue our vital work.”

To keep up to date on Slinfold Golf & Country Club’s partnership with St Catherine’s Hospice visit www.slinfoldclub.co.uk or follow their Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.