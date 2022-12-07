Independent shops across Eastbourne were celebrated at the weekend as part of Small Business Saturday.

MP Caroline Ansell went to many areas with councillors and council candidates last Saturday (December 3). She met with local retailers including The Sovereign Cake Studio, Ann's Flowers, Chapman Wine Merchants and Goodlife Stores. Christmas presents were bought and she also chatted to owners.

She said: "I am a huge supporter of Small Business Saturday and every year I go out and about in support of our independent retailers across our town. It was great to meet so many owners and hear their enthusiasm for their businesses – they have so much to offer including in many cases loyalty cards.

“Our small local businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy and add so much life to their areas. In these challenging times we need to rally behind them, not just on Small Business Saturday, but all year. Please consider looking at our local shops for your gifts and giving Amazon a miss a few times. They need our support.

“If you are a small business owner and would like me to come and visit in the New Year, or if I can help in any way, please get in touch.”

