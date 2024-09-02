Small businesses across Horsham district invited to apply for up to £5,000 of grant funding
The latest round of LEAP grants – Local Enterprise and Apprenticeship Platform – offers up to £2,000 for firms with a project idea which will help future-proof their business.
And grants of up to £5,000 are available for those with climate-friendly projects which will also help them to achieve their climate ambitions.
Applications will close at 3pm on Friday September 27, or earlier if all funding has been allocated.
To apply, log on to www.horsham.gov.uk/business.
Part-funded by the government, LEAP has helped to create a number of success stories.
They have included Jacob’s Bagels, in Pulborough, which was able to install solar panels and electric car chargers at its bakery.
WolfPack, in Horsham, used its grant to fund a re-brand and create its own identity for the bakery, café and wine bar.
And the grant will help Heath Flower Farm, in Ashington, to reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 through the purchase of solar panels, a battery, and infra-red heating.
