Smartmonkey celebrates two new client wins as growth plans accelerate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This marks the third account win in as many months for the agency, which continues to expand following a refreshed identity and repositioning in 2024.
The team will work closely with Mahne Creative Media, an independent specialist media production agency, to deliver technical SEO, on-site SEO, LinkedIn thought leadership and profiling, and lead generation activity to support their ambitious growth targets.
Meanwhile, Sussex Exteriors, experts in silicone rendering and external wall insulation, has appointed Smartmonkey to support across technical SEO, content strategy and on-site SEO, and PPC, as the company continues to grow its reputation and customer base across the South East and beyond.
Beth Nash, Smartmonkey founder, said, “These wins are a brilliant reflection of the momentum we’ve built over the past year. We’re delighted to be working with such skilled and ambitious teams at Mahne and Sussex Exteriors. Both clients are doing impressive things in their sectors, and we’re looking forward to helping them scale with the support of our specialist SEO, content and demand-driving services.”
Smartmonkey’s small but powerful team is remote and based across the UK, giving clients access to senior talent, flexible thinking, and measurable results across SEO, digital PR, paid media and PPC.
With more wins in the pipeline and an expanding team, 2025 is already shaping up to be a milestone year for the agency.
For more information about Smartmonkey and its digital marketing services for ambitious brands, visit: www.smartmonkeymarketing.co.uk