Smartmonkey in the running for prestigious UK Agency Award

Smartmonkey Marketing, a Sussex-based digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, digital PR and PPC for B2B, fintech, SaaS, and professional services businesses, is hoping to win big at the UK Agency Awards ceremony on 11th September, where it has been shortlisted for Best SEO Campaign (Small).

The nomination recognises Smartmonkey’s exceptional work with one of its clients, a public sector supplier, where the team implemented a comprehensive SEO strategy designed to transform the business’s online presence. The project focused on making the website more user-friendly and intuitive, improving navigation, and ensuring content clearly showcased the company’s expertise. In addition, the campaign introduced eye-catching imagery and carefully crafted on-site content to help visitors better understand the company’s offering, reinforcing its authority and credibility.

The combination of technical improvements and strategic content creation has not only boosted the site’s visibility in search engines but has also improved user engagement and helped drive measurable growth.

During an 18 month period, the team delivered more than 600% ROI, which contributed to team growth, driving real business impact.

Beth Nash - Founder Smartmonkey Marketing

Beth Nash, founder of Smartmonkey, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be shortlisted for such a well-respected award. This campaign is a brilliant example of the results that can be achieved when user experience and content strategy come together. We’re looking forward to the ceremony on the 11th and are keeping our fingers crossed that we can bring home the award.”

The UK Agency Awards, run by Don’t Panic Events, are among the most prestigious in the marketing industry, celebrating the best creative, digital, and marketing agencies across the UK.

Smartmonkey has enjoyed a run of success at industry events over the last 18 months, with multiple wins at the European Content Awards and the Digital Excellence Awards earlier this year – and the team is hoping to add another accolade to its collection next week.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 11th September at The Grosvenor House in London.