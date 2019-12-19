Smiles all round as Hailsham dentist beats fundraising target with Christmas raffle

A Hailsham dentist has raised hundreds of pounds thanks to its annual Christmas raffle, almost doubling the amount raised last year.

Bupa Dental Care, Hailsham High Street, hold a Christmas raffle every year to support St Wilfrid’s Hopsice.

Lead receptionist Julie Wilmshurst, Lead dental nurse Katie Robinson, Hailsham mayor Paul Holbrook with raffle prizes

Mayor of Hailsham, Paul Holbrook, drew the winner on Monday, December 16.

The team at the dental practice bested their fundraising target by raising £900- almost double the £550 total raised last year.

Practice manager Katie Bourne said: “Thank you to all our valued patients at Bupa Dental Care – with your help we raised £900 this year for St Wilfrid’s.

“It’s great that the patients and people from the local area are getting on board for this and we would like to thank them.”

St Wilfrid’s is an independent hospice charity operating from Emsworth to Arundel, including Chichester and Bognor, and provides care in the surrounding area.

Find out more about the charity at its website.