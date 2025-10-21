Sneak preview at Bognor Regis’ newest care home

Bradshaw Lodge, the newest purpose-built care home coming to Bognor Regis, in West Sussex, is sharing a ‘sneak preview’ of its premium facilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Shripney Road, Bradshaw Lodge will provide residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 older people, with a team of c.60 professionals delivering person-centred care in a dignified manner.

Offering an all-inclusive care package with no hidden fees to give residents and their families peace of mind, Bradshaw Lodge’s interior is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, premium quality, and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All bedrooms at Bradshaw Lodge are fully equipped with ensuite wet rooms, smart televisions, bespoke furniture, and mini fridges, and provide plenty of space for residents to add their own personal touches.

Cinema Room at Bradshaw Lodge

Crafted with a keen understanding of individual tastes, Bradshaw Lodge’s daily activities foster a sense of community and fulfilment.

Other amenities include:

Tea Room – a cosy space to enjoy freshly baked goods with family and friends.

Cinema – complete with plush armchairs and a popcorn machine.

Beauty Salon – where residents can indulge in regular hairdressing and pamper appointments.

Landscaped Gardens and Garden Rooms – bright and airy spaces, perfect for both relaxation in the sun and spending time on hobbies.

Leading the way as General Manager at Bradshaw Lodge is Marie Louis, who is eager to build strong relationships with residents, their families, and the local community as part of a Community Tree initiative. Marie said,

Lounge at Bradshaw Lodge

“Bradshaw Lodge’s Community Tree is designed to support residents to stay connected to the community that they know and love by visiting and inviting local people, groups and organisations for shared activities and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our home will be a place for exceptional care and a hub for people in the area, starting with our Grand Opening on Thursday 20th November, where all will be welcome to join us in celebrating our new home and enjoy VIP tours.”

Bradshaw Lodge’s Grand Opening will take place at the home on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis West Sussex, PO22 9PA from 14:00-16:00. Booking is not necessary.

To find out more about living at Bradshaw Lodge, you can call 01243 680409, email [email protected], or visit the home’s website.