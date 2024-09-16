South Coast construction and demolition waste operator L&S Waste Management acquired by Biffa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK top 10 accounting and advisory group Azets, with national law firm Blake Morgan, have advised on the sale of L&S Waste Management to Biffa for an undisclosed amount.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L&S was established in 1997 and provides a full suite of waste management services to the construction and demolition sector in major urban areas along the South Coast, including Chichester, Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton.

The core waste management business includes two construction and demolition material recycling facilities in Southampton and Portsmouth, a transfer station in Fareham and a fleet of 91 collection vehicles. L&S is a significant local employer, with in excess of 160 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 100 years of expertise, Biffa is an established leader of sustainable waste management in the UK.

SOLD: L&S Waste Management has been acquired by Biffa. Established in 1997.

Biffa employs more than 10,000 staff who provide unrivalled end-to-end waste and recycling solutions for thousands of businesses and millions of households each day.

The acquisition reinforces Biffa’s strategy to grow low carbon recycling solutions for its local authority and industrial customers across the UK, as well as increasing the amount of recycled products available to the construction industry.

A well-established brand along the South Coast, L&S will continue to trade as L&S Waste Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Angell, Biffa’s Managing Director, Construction & Demolition, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the L&S team and customers to the Biffa Group.

“Biffa is the largest collector of waste and recycling in the UK and the addition of L&S’ capability in the construction and demolition sector will further strengthen our services in this important market.

“They are very well established in the region, with a focus on quality. Their sites, brand and scale give them a competitive advantage along the South Coast.

“We look forward to working together to leverage Biffa’s unique position at the heart of the circular economy, enabling more customers to meet their carbon reduction commitments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Balch, Managing Director, of L&S Waste Management, said: “The sale of the business to Biffa heralds an exciting new chapter in the proud history of L&S.

"New and existing customers will continue to be serviced by the L&S brand and by the same team who are committed to providing the most sustainable service possible, while also being able to draw on Biffa’s extensive pool of resources and expertise.”

Rob Holmes, a Corporate Finance Partner at Azets, added: “It has been a privilege to be involved in a transaction of such a prominent local business.

“Our accounts and tax teams have supported the business for many years and worked together seamlessly with our corporate finance team to deliver this complex transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have assisted the shareholder and we are sure that the business will go from strength to strength under Biffa’s ownership.”

Manoj Styche-Patel, Corporate Partner at Blake Morgan, said: “We were delighted to advise Brian and the L&S team on this significant transaction for the South region. We have worked with L&S for many years and we are pleased to have been able to provide legal support for this sale.

“We demonstrated the quality of our specialist expertise throughout the firm, including corporate, tax, property, employment, banking, pensions, private client and commercial law. I would like to thank our friends at Azets and my colleagues at Blake Morgan for working so well together to deliver a successful outcome for our client.”

Exiting shareholder Brian Chamley said: "I would like to thank Azets and Blake Morgan for their excellent work in completing the deal. The waste management sector is very fast-moving and this is the correct time for a change in ownership to enable L&S to benefit from the investment and support of a larger enterprise that can facilitate growth to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This transaction would not have been possible without the hard work of the excellent team at L&S and the loyalty of all its customers and suppliers. I wish them all the best for the future in moving forwards.”

Azets (Rob Holmes, Partner; Jon Huggins, Associate Director; Paul New, Partner; Mike Middleton, Tax Partner) and Blake Morgan (Manoj Styche-Patel, Partner; Katie Newham, Associate; Robert Thomas, Tax Partner) advised the exiting shareholder.

Biffa was advised by BDO (Darren Phillips, Director; Alex Luker, Manager) and Pinsent Masons (Andrew Senior, Partner; Louise Blair, Senior Associate).