South East based JVB Construction Ltd strengthens team with new director

JVB Construction Ltd, an established, Surrey-based main contractor and luxury home builder, has strengthened its team this month with the appointment of Stewart Harris, as Construction Director.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart is an experienced Construction and Operations Director with an impressive background in residential property.

He has worked for numerous, well-regarded housebuilders, to include Antler Homes, Rectory, Millgate Developments and Berkely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newly created role will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of all JVB’s projects. Stewart will take projects from conception through to completion. He will manage all live and forthcoming developments, acting as the principal liaison between contractors and the teams on site, ensuring optimum efficiency at all times.

Stewart Harris, Construction Director, JVB Construction Ltd

Stewart will work closely with the Managing Director and the broader leadership team, to ensure that all projects are managed effectively, are completed on time, within budget, and that they meet the company's high quality and safety standards.

Joe Bruckland, Managing Director, JVB Construction Ltd said: “We are delighted to have Stewart on board. Stewart has a wealth of both hands-on and leadership experience, meaning he is ideally placed to support and strengthen our rapidly growing team. By taking over the day-to-day responsibility of our existing sites, Stewart’s appointment will ensure that all of our schemes continue to adhere to our exacting, high standards, while allowing me to focus more time on the company’s future growth. As we strive to expand our portfolio and our geography, we are proactively targeting new opportunities across London and the Home Counties.”

Stewart Harris, Construction Director, JVB Construction Ltd said: “With ambitious plans for growth and an ever-expanding pipeline of new residential development sites, it is an exciting time to be joining the team. The high quality of both the homes and the level of customer service delivered by JVB is impressive. As we commence larger sites and deliver a greater number of new homes, a key part of my role will be to ensure that that this high standard is maintained. There is already a strong team in place, and I am looking forward to supporting them and the company’s future success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JVB Construction Ltd works in partnership with Bruckland Developments as its chosen delivery partner to deliver all of Bruckland’s new build developments across London and the South East. With a shared ethos and a passion for delivering premium homes of a high standard, the two companies work together as a united team to produce exceptional homes in sought after locations.

A key element of Stewart’s role will be to manage the delivery of all Bruckland Development’s projects across London and the South East.

JVB Construction is a well-established and highly regarded main contractor, with an impressive track record in delivering both residential and commercial construction projects across much of the South East.

Founded in 2017, Bruckland Developments has already established an impressive portfolio of high-end residential projects. Over the next five years, the Bruckland team is striving to considerably increase both the number of live development projects and the size of the projects it delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, it is proactively pursuing land and development opportunities across London and the South East, as well as seeking to forge new relationships with investors and funders.

Bruckland Developments is actively expanding its geography and is seeking site/land opportunities across Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the London Boroughs.