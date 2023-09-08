South east garden centres raise more than £23,000 for local charities
The initiative, now in its 2012 year, sees each centre choose a local charity to work with over the course of the year, running 1 August to 31 July. Charitable organisations who are selected to partner with each of Squire’s 16 centres, must meet specific criteria - that they benefit local people with donations reaching a local cause (rather funds going to a national pot), they must be a registered charity and they are a family or people-based charity or support the environment.
Monies raised over the course of the year come from a variety of fundraising initiatives led by each centre. These include charity boxes located in each centre, ticket sales from Squire’s Christmas grottos, raffles and other customer activities, as well as larger events and initiatives run by individual centres such as customer quiz nights and physical challenges by centre teams, including in-store virtual bike rides. Centres may choose a charity that a colleague has a personal connection with or they may be aware of their work within the local community, but above all, ‘Charity of the Year’ is about making a big difference to local people.
In addition, Squire’s supports Greenfingers Charity, which builds gardens for children’s hospices, and Perennial, which assists people who work or have worked in horticulture. As well as many other local causes and events. This support is in addition to the figure donated to their charities of the year.
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “I would like to congratulate colleagues on the terrific amount raised over the past year and for their efforts and enthusiasm to host various events which support our charities.
“We value being part of the communities in which we serve and supporting very localised charities is hugely important to us. Our team have forged some brilliant relationships over the past year, which in turn has helped delivered some fantastic funds for important local causes which I’m confident will make a difference to these organisations.
”I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our customers for the fantastic generosity over the last year, despite the current financial climate. Without them, we could not have raised this wonderful total.”
Charities supported last year by Squire’s Garden Centres, and total amount raised, were:
|
SQUIRE’S CENTRE
|
2022-23 CHARITY
|
AMOUNT RAISED
|
Badshot Lea
|
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care
|
£2,841.09
|
Chertsey
|
White Lodge
|
£64.62
|
Cobham
|
Dyscover – specialist aphasia support
|
£966
|
Crawley
|
League of Friends Crawley Hospital
|
£329
|
https://www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/services/friends/friends-crawley-hospital.htm
|
Frensham
|
Woodlarks Campsite – camping for the disabled
|
£3,169.23
|
Hersham
|
Elmbridge Mencap
|
£819.78
|
Long Ditton
|
Princess Alice Hospice
|
£800
|
Milford
|
Royal Surrey Charity
|
£2,186.98
|
Reigate
|
Loveworks
|
£188
|
Shepperton
|
Rentstart
|
£1903
|
Stanmore
|
Michael Sobell Hospice
|
£147.50
|
Twickenham
|
REACT – giving depth to short lives
|
£412.29
|
Washington
|
Chestnut Tree House
|
£168.44
|
West Horsley
|
Challengers – challenging the barriers to play
|
£734
|
Woking
|
Quest RDA
|
£7,868.80
|
Wokingham
|
JAC - Just around the corner
|
£800
|
Group Office (Badshot Lea)
|
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice
|
£241
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
£23,639.73
Note
*Squire’s Charity of the Year initiative runs for the duration of the businesses financial year, August-July each year