South East site managers win top award for raising standards in house building

The South East region’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning top awards in the most highly regarded competition in the housing industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned three regional winners at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on Friday 12 September 2025:

Small builder category – Aaron Parradine of Wickford Development Co Limited for his work at Woodlands Park in Great Dunmow, Essex

Medium builder category – Gavin Pullen of Rose Builders Limited for his work at Lawford Green in Manningtree, Essex

Large builder category – Mark Dyson of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Kent for his work at The Poppies in Maidstone, Kent

As well as their category wins, Mr Parradine, Mr Pullen and Mr Dyson were awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence. A further five site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

Matt Annalls of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Bognor Regis

Sarwar Mohamad of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Canterbury

Adam Hawkes of Bellway Homes Essex in Great Dunmow, Essex

Prageeth Harischandra of Redrow Homes South East in Lewes, East Sussex

Steve Green of Riverdale Developments Limited in Crowborough, East Sussex

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the Awards, Cassandra Codling, Senior Regional Director at NHBC said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing isbuilt to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Mr Parradine, Mr Pullen and Mr Dyson will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.