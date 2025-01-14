South meets North in bold collaboration providing outsourced marketing to professional services firms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an exciting development for the professional services industry, two leading marketing agencies – one based in the South and the other in the North – are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership designed to bring top-notch marketing strategy and services to firms across the UK. This unique collaboration will deliver strategic marketing that helps firms break out of traditional marketing moulds, attract more clients, and ultimately grow their businesses.

By combining their extensive sector experience, and passion for marketing, this collaboration creates a specialist agency bringing together the best in skills and insight. It will offer law firms, accountants, legal sector suppliers, and other professional service providers a comprehensive range of marketing solutions from cutting-edge social media strategies to compelling content creation and innovative branding solutions – all tailored specifically for the professional services sector.

"We’re excited to join forces with our Northern counterparts to bring a new level of marketing excellence to firms across the country," said Lara Squires, Director of Consortium – More than Marketing, based in Worthing, Sussex.

"This partnership is all about empowering firms to communicate in ways that resonate with modern clients, enabling them to stand out in a competitive market.

Consortium team with Mighty Moxie team

It's all about helping our clients, to help their clients and we are really excited to start this new chapter."

"Our approach to marketing has always been fun, strategic, and results-driven," added Rachel Booth, Director of Mighty Moxie Consulting, based in Chester, Cheshire.

"Together, we’re on a mission to shake up the legal industry’s marketing game, providing firms with the tools they need to grow and thrive. The North-South connection brings a unique energy to what we’re offering – widening the scope of expertise and being able to service business across the country."

The partnership will leverage each agency’s regional expertise and local knowledge to offer a nationwide approach to marketing for professional services firms and sector suppliers. Prospective clients can look forward to an energised approach that focuses on what matters most to today’s clients – sector knowledge and understanding with a strategic focus that delivers results.

With a proven track record in the professional services sector, this collaboration promises to be a powerful force for firms looking to stay ahead and make 2025 their best year yet.