South of England jobs market faces challenges

The latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs: South of England survey, compiled by S&P Global, highlighted notable challenges in the regional jobs market.

Recruiters, who were surveyed before the unveiling of the Budget, noted a continued and marked decline in new permanent staff appointments for a nineteenth consecutive month, with the region again showing the most significant reduction among the four monitored English areas.

Moreover, temp billings saw a considerable drop, as firms severely cut back amid a cooling economic climate and heightened uncertainty ahead of the Autumn Budget. Additionally, demand for both permanent and temp workers deteriorated rapidly, with rates of decline the most pronounced since the summer of 2020.

While the South saw an increase in starting salaries for new permanent hires, the rate of growth remained significantly below the historical average, with only a marginal rise noted in October. Widespread reports of redundancies led to a greater supply of permanent workers, enabling businesses to be more selective with their offers.

Temporary wages saw little change, ticking up only fractionally as an oversupply of temp workers and cost-cutting measures compelled many firms to reduce their hourly wage rates. Nevertheless, anecdotal evidence suggested that firms were still willing to offer higher pay for candidates with the right skills.

The KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs: South of England is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to around 150 recruitment and employment consultancies in the South of England.

Emma Gibson. Office Senior Partner at KPMG in Reading, said: “The continued decline in both permanent hires and temporary billings reflects the caution businesses are exercising in the South, which saw the steepest drop in vacancies nationwide last month as firms pulled back on hiring ahead of the Autumn Budget.

“Looking ahead, it’s unlikely that businesses will rush to bring on new teams, with the recent National Insurance rise creating new considerations for employers. These factors heighten both the cost and potential risk of hiring, which will likely see companies in the South East re-evaluate their talent needs heading into the new year.”

Sustained marked decrease in new permanent hires

Recruiters in the South of England reported a decline in new permanent hires in October, extending the current run of contraction to 19 months. The pace of reduction accelerated and was significant overall. The downturn was linked to a cooling economic environment and rising uncertainty due to the upcoming Budget.

All four monitored regions in England experienced a decrease in new permanent staff appointments, with the South of England registering the most pronounced decline for the eighth month in a row. Conversely, London noted the weakest contraction among the four regions and was the only area to register a milder drop.

October data indicated a substantial decline in temporary billings across the South of England, with the rate of decrease accelerating to its fastest since July 2020. Surveyed recruiters attributed the downturn to diminished business needs, higher minimum wages, and Autumn Budget uncertainty.

Additionally, London, alongside the South of England, was the only other monitored English region to report a decrease, while the North of England entered expansion territory. Meanwhile, the Midlands posted a solid expansion that was sharper than in September.

Demand for permanent workers declined rapidly across the South of England in October, marking successive monthly contractions for the past 15 months. The rate of reduction was the most pronounced since August 2020.

Likewise, temporary vacancies in the South of England also saw a significant drop. The downturn in October was the sharpest since July 2020.

Moreover, the South of England was the worst performer nationally when it came to job openings, showing the most significant reductions in both permanent and temporary vacancies among the four monitored regions. In contrast, the North of England defied the negative trend by being the only area to record increases, although these rates of growth were minimal.

Permanent staff supply rises sharply

Permanent staff availability rose for a twentieth consecutive month across the South of England in October. The rate of growth picked up from September's 12-month low and was rapid overall. Recruiters surveyed indicated that redundancies were the primary factor contributing to this latest increase.

Regional data showed that the South of England, along with London, experienced stronger rates of expansion in permanent staff availability. In contrast, the North of England and the Midlands recorded softer increases, with the latter registering the slowest rise among the four areas.

Latest survey data indicated a rise in temporary staff supply across the South of England, thereby extending the current growth trend that began in May 2023. The rate of expansion accelerated from September, reflecting a significant increase in temporary staff availability. Respondents frequently pointed to fewer vacancies, redundancies, and a cautious hiring environment as the key reasons behind this increase.

All four monitored regions in England reported significant and sharper increases in temporary staff supply in October. While the growth rates were closely aligned, London recorded the strongest expansion, whereas the South of England ranked last.

Starting salary inflation eases to 44-month low

Recruiters in the South of England reported a rise in salaries for new permanent hires, but October data indicated a further slowdown in the rate of increase, registering the weakest growth in the current 44-month period of salary inflation.

While rises were often linked to higher demand for senior roles and skilled workers, the Autumn Budget, greater supply of permanent workers, and subdued economic conditions caused some firms to lower their offers, thereby resulting in only a marginal uptick overall.

All four English regions observed starting salary inflation rates that were well below their respective series averages during October. Moreover, except for the North of England, all the other three areas noted a cooldown.

Following a three-month sequence of decline, October data showed a fractional uptick in temporary wages. The increase was supported a willingness to pay for the right skill set. However, the respective seasonally adjusted index was only just above the 50.0 no-change value and significantly below the historical average.

Furthermore, renewed increases in both London and the Midlands meant all four monitored regions saw a rise in temporary wage rates for the first time since June.

Neil Carberry, REC Chief Executive, said: “These figures are a timely reminder that demand from employers for new staff has weakened since the election – though the overall picture remains resilient by comparison to pre-pandemic.

"The downturn in the South was linked to a cooling economic environment and rising uncertainty due to the upcoming Budget, diminished business needs and higher minimum wages. But things now stand in the balance – firms need to be persuaded to invest, with recent changes to NI thresholds, the minimum wage and prospective changes to employment law all causing concern.

"Firms will be looking for the Government to deliver a clear, stable growth plan and detailed regulatory changes that enable firms rather than put them off over the next few months. Temporary work in particular is a fantastic way of helping people takes steps out of inactivity, and the threat of new employment laws undermining opportunities for workers must be addressed.

“With starting salary inflation easing to 44-month low in the South and minimal rise in temp wages in the region, there is little to suggest that the Bank of England should not step away from further cuts to interest rates, which will also boost business confidence.

"And data on shortage sectors is a timely reminder that delivering on a skill strategy that is aligned to business needs is one of the biggest things Government and businesses could achieve working together.”