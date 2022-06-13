He was invited by the Sussex Country Land and Business Association and spoke about the ways the Government is supporting the rural economy, Sussex farmers and food producers.

The MP said he welcomed the Government’s announcement on Thursday, June 9, that permitted development would be applied to more agricultural buildings, which many farmers and rural enterprises have called for.

Mr Griffith said: "It was great to see the South of England Show back in full force at Ardingly this year.

"Despite global headwinds, the rural economy is making a great contribution and our British food producers and processors have never been more important.

"I am grateful to the Country Land and Business Association for inviting me to speak to their members at the show so that I could share the tangible steps being taken to support our rural economy.”

Supporting British food production is a key part of the Government’s agenda.

As well maintaining the same financial support for farmers that the Government has previously given, £270 million will be invested across farming innovation programmes to unlock technologies to improve productivity and reduce the dependence upon overseas labour.

The South of England Show returned to Ardingly’s South of England Showground from Friday to Sunday, June 10-12.