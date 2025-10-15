Southeast finance provider shortlisted for two national NACFB Awards recognising community impact and leadership

Let’s Do Business Finance (LDBF), a community-focused business lender based in Hastings has been shortlisted for two national awards at the 2025 NACFB Commercial Lender Awards — Community Lender of the Year and Industry Leader of the Year.

The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) represents over 2,000 commercial finance firms and 160 lenders across the UK. Its annual awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver responsible, impactful finance to support the UK’s small business community.

The Community Lender of the Year award recognises lenders who place social impact and community investment at the heart of their operations — something that’s central to LDBF’s mission. As a Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI), LDBF provides loans and business support to small and medium-sized enterprises that are often overlooked by mainstream lenders.

In the last five years, the organisation has provided over £36 million in funding to underserved businesses nationwide, with 41% of loans going to female-led ventures and nearly 30% to ethnically diverse businesses.

Managing Director Sean Dennis has also been shortlisted for Industry Leader of the Year for his role in shaping fairer access to finance. Sean played a pivotal role in the creation of the Community Enable Fund, a major initiative developed with the British Business Bank to unlock £150 million for businesses in high-need communities.

Sean said:

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised by the NACFB. These nominations reflect the dedication of our entire team and the thousands of businesses we’ve been privileged to support. Our goal has always been to make finance fairer and more accessible — ensuring no viable business is held back because of where they’re based or who they are.”

The NACFB Commercial Lender Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025 at the Westminster Park Plaza, London, where winners will be announced.