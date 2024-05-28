Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southend Barns has announced the launch of a new accommodation offering with six luxury bell tents. Nestled in a picturesque meadow, the bell tents are furnished with everything needed for an unforgettable and comfortable stay.

Available from May to September, the tents are exclusively for those getting married at the award-winning Chichester wedding venue.

Each tent accommodates up to two adults and comes equipped with lighting and charging points as well as double beds with Egyptian cotton bedding. The bell tents also have exclusive access to bathroom facilities including showers and WC, with a range of decadent Cowshed toiletries and soft towels available.

In the morning, guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast hamper, created by the exceptional chefs at Roots – the venue’s in-house catering team.

Bell Tents at Southend Barns.

Owner of Southend Barns, Mariella Fleming, comments: "Creating our couples’ dream wedding day is at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking to add new and exciting features to the Southend Barns experience.

Keeping close family and friends on-site for an overnight stay is important to many of our couples and our new bell tents give that flexibility, but in true Southend Barns style! We work hard to ensure that quality is synonymous with our name, and our luxury bell tents are no different. Our couples and their guests can now extend their celebrations to enjoy a magical and memorable summer night under the stars.”

Known for their innovative and ever-evolving approach to delivering wedding day excellence, the team at Southend Barns have added to their venue in recent years with an outdoor ceremony garden, alfresco kitchen and shepherd’s hut accommodation. Passionate about their food and drink offering, they have also installed their own kitchen garden and allotment to ensure they are using only the freshest and best-quality ingredients in their outstanding menus.

The introduction of the pop-up summer bell tents is a welcome addition to their wedding day offering and helps cement them as one of the leading wedding venues in the area.