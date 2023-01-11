Southern Water has announced its charity partner for West Sussex, one of five chosen to receive a £10,000 grant to support work to improve outcomes for young people.

The company invited applications under Level 1 of its Community Grants scheme and chose one partner from each of its operational regional areas, Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

AudioActive, which has a base in Brighton and studios in Worthing, was awarded a £10,000 donation alongside support through employee volunteering, expertise sharing and partnership opportunities over 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Supporters in East Sussex, No Limits in Hampshire, Waterside Community Trust in the Isle of Wight and Dover Smart Project in Kent will each receive the same package of support.

AudioActive is a charity with a vision for better futures through and for music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Willumsen, Southern Water’s community partnerships and programme manager, said: "Our ongoing Community Grants programme recognises the importance of providing support for young people in our region and the ripple effect that may have for communities. Through new partnerships over the following 18 months, we hope to support and learn alongside our charity partners and support the incredible work they do with this age group.”

AudioActive is a regional charity that uses the power of music as an authentic engagement tool and a catalyst for change in young lives. Through mentoring and regular engagement, it helps young people aged 11 to 25 to address the difficult personal and social issues affecting their lives, while helping them develop as musicians and artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity's vision is for better futures through and for music, enabling young people and emerging artists of all backgrounds to fulfil their potential.