Southern Water's Sussex apprentices share their experience

We’re shining the light on four of our ambitious Southern Water apprentices as we celebrate this year’s National Apprentice Week.

As events get underway on Monday 10 February 2025, Reece, Matthew, Lucy and Ryan are sharing their experiences of working here.

The quartet – aged between 23 and 45 – all work flexibly, partly in the office and partly from home, with one day each week kept free for lectures, revision and work planning.

And their wages rise every three months, as they complete assessments, on their journey through the 18-month-long apprentice scheme.

Sussex Apprentices share experiences

Reece Atkin, 23, is a category specialist apprentice and started working in the engineering and construction team in October 2023. He lives in Hastings and works at the Brighton and Worthing offices.

Reece said: “I am a massive advocate of the apprenticeship scheme. I have found that applied learning is a great way of progressing your career, and I have learnt a lot from people within the business, as well as from those in the water industry.”

Ryan Lightfoot, 24, is a category specialist apprentice and started working in the procurement team in January 2024. He lives in Brighton, and works two days a week in the Worthing office.

Ryan said: “I was recommended the apprenticeship scheme through family who work at Southern Water. I interviewed for an asset transition role and although I didn’t get that job, I was told to apply for the apprenticeship in procurement instead. The company was still keen to hire me and offered a job that would better suit my skill set.”

Matthew Goodworth, 45, is a category specialist apprentice and started working in the major projects unit of Water for Life Hampshire in January 2024. He lives in Lewes and works two days a day in the Brighton office.

Matthew said: “I used to work in the publishing sector and was able to demonstrate real-life examples from my previous work experience, which helped at interview.”

Lucy Smith, 30, is a category specialist apprentice, and she started working in operational services within Procurement and Commercial in January 2024. She lives in Worthing, and works two days a week in the Worthing office.

Lucy said: “I wanted to progress onto CIPS level 4 and the college I was at recommended Southern Water as they had good opportunities available.”

Richard Griffiths, our Early Careers Lead, said: “Our company apprenticeship scheme is an opportunity for apprentices to work in an exciting industry. We offer a competitive a salary and comprehensive training programmes, and our apprentices can acquire new skills and build rewarding careers.”

To find out more about the benefits of becoming an apprentice at Southern Water and the opportunities available, visit Apprentice Opportunities