Spa Breaks lease 8,000 sq ft of offices at Moore House, Brighton – let by Flude Property Consultants
The new tenants have committed to just under 8,000 sq ft of space over a single floor that has been fitted to the very highest standard and let at premium rent for a new 10-year lease term. In addition, the letting was secured without our clients incurring any void period once the former tenants had relocated upon expiry of their lease — a great result in today’s competitive market.
The suite is also set to accommodate team members from other group companies including Your Golf Travel and Out of Office, alongside the fast-growing Spa Breaks team.
Moore House offers modern, open-plan office accommodation in the heart of Brighton’s iconic Lanes, just minutes from the seafront and city centre amenities. Spa Breaks’ move reflects continued demand for well-located, premium office space in central Brighton.
Flude Property Consultants acted on behalf of the landlord and long-standing clients DTZ Investors and was handled by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin.