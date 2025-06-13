Spa Breaks lease 8,000 sq ft of offices at Moore House, Brighton – let by Flude Property Consultants

Flude Property Consultants are delighted to announce the letting of the third-floor offices at Moore House, Black Lion Street, Brighton to Spa Breaks, the UK’s leading spa booking agency and which forms part of the Palatinate Group, a leading leisure and holiday specialist based in Farringdon, London.

The new tenants have committed to just under 8,000 sq ft of space over a single floor that has been fitted to the very highest standard and let at premium rent for a new 10-year lease term. In addition, the letting was secured without our clients incurring any void period once the former tenants had relocated upon expiry of their lease — a great result in today’s competitive market.

The suite is also set to accommodate team members from other group companies including Your Golf Travel and Out of Office, alongside the fast-growing Spa Breaks team.

Moore House offers modern, open-plan office accommodation in the heart of Brighton’s iconic Lanes, just minutes from the seafront and city centre amenities. Spa Breaks’ move reflects continued demand for well-located, premium office space in central Brighton.

Flude Property Consultants acted on behalf of the landlord and long-standing clients DTZ Investors and was handled by Ed Deslandes and Nick Martin.

