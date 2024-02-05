Specialist insurer launches winter weather risks guide for charitable organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansvar’s specialised guidance on critical risk mitigation areas covers flash flooding, business continuity planning, environmental concerns, storm safety, and water leak prevention. Through the Cold Weather Advice page on Ansvar’s website, organisations can also access informative videos and downloadable guides to share with staff and volunteers.

Kelly Barter, Head of Customer Service at Ansvar, commented: "We understand the ongoing challenges that charities and not-for-profits face, especially during the current relentless winter weather. Ansvar is more than just an insurance provider; we are a partner in risk management. We want to empower charities and not-for-profits with the knowledge they need to weather any storm, both figuratively and literally.

“Our cold weather advice is there to serve as a resource for managing and mitigating the risks effectively, helping organisations protect their people and premises.”

In addition to the information provided through the Cold Weather Advice page on its website, Ansvar advises charities and not-for-profits to:

Conduct volunteer training: Hold training sessions for volunteers to raise awareness about the specific risks associated with their roles and winter weather. Equip them with the knowledge to identify and address potential hazards during outreach activities and community events.

Share resources: Develop a collaborative approach with other charities to share resources and best practices for winter preparedness. This can include creating a network for the exchange of equipment, emergency supplies, and expertise in handling cold-weather challenges.

Review insurance protection: Ensure comprehensive liability coverage that includes protection against winter-related incidents is in place. Review insurance policies to understand coverage limits and exclusions and make any necessary adjustments to mitigate potential financial risks.

Install an emergency response plan: Develop and implement effective emergency response plans tailored to winter weather conditions, such as establishing a thorough communication channel.

Manage unoccupied buildings: Vacant properties can be more exposed to risk whether they are empty for a long time, or just over a holiday period. When there is no one to keep an eye on buildings, the damage caused by winter weather can go unnoticed, increasing the loss.

Ansvar is part of the Benefact Group, the charity-owned specialist financial services organisation. The Benefact Group stands as the UK's third-largest corporate donor, reinforcing Ansvar's commitment to supporting the broader charitable community.