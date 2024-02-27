Specialist investor, developer and manager of real estate fully lets sustainable development in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leo Cancer Care has taken the entire 19,000 sq ft of warehouse space in Unit 2 on a 10-year lease. The signing of this lease, coupled with the letting of Unit 1 to Blueleaf Care in October 2023, highlights the quality of the units at Arrow Point and is testament to Arrow’s investment strategy within the south east.

Arrow Point was developed with a strong focus on sustainability, achieving an EPC Rating of ‘A’ and a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ certification. Developed for Arrow’s Strategic Industrial Real Estate (SIRE) joint venture with Cerberus, the asset also benefits from the installation of electric vehicle chargers and photovoltaic panels on the roof, making it one of Crawley’s premium buildings.

The development is strategically positioned in the established Manor Royal Business District, adjacent to the Manor Royal and Gatwick Roads, allowing for easy connectivity to London, Brighton, Gatwick Airport and the M25 motorway.

Rob Howe, head of European real estate at Arrow Capital Partners, said: “Fully letting Arrow Point demonstrates the high quality of the development and highlights the strength of demand from occupiers who are looking for modern, sustainable space that can be flexibly adapted to meet evolving business requirements.”

Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care, added: “Arrow Point offers all of the features that we needed to support the expansion of our business in the UK. Its flexible workspace and convenient transportation links enable us to easily execute our growth plans moving forward.”

Arrow Capital Partners was advised on this letting by Knight Frank, DTRE and SHW.

