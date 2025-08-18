Specialist law firm triples paralegal team in two years

Industry-leading law firm JE Bennett Law has tripled its paralegal support team in just over two years to support its growing client base – with further hires imminent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of 2023, the specialist Court of Protection and Personal Injury Trusts law firm had six paralegals. By January 2024 the team had doubled in size to 12, with recruitment of a further six paralegals since then – and a further three due to start shortly.

Experienced paralegal, Abigail Maynard, was promoted to Paralegal Manager earlier this year to provide leadership for the growing team, which is headquartered in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, with staff also operating from Brighton, Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our expanding client base in our core area of Court of Protection deputyships together with a corresponding organic increase in Private Client work, means we have an ever-growing need for high-quality, reliable assistance for our Partners and solicitors to enable them to focus on providing the highest-calibre legal advice and support to our clients,” explains Managing Partner and founder, Jane Bennett.

Abigail Maynard of JE Bennett Law, who has been promoted to Paralegal Manager to lead the growing paralegal team

“This is particularly important as many of our clients are in vulnerable circumstances, so need expert legal support to protect their long-term interests.

“The quality of support from our growing paralegal team, under the inspiring leadership of Abigail, means we can continue to provide the same level of exemplary customer service to all our clients, which is particularly important as we receive ever more referrals from our key introducers, such as personal injury lawyers and independent financial advisers and wealth managers.”

“It’s exciting to be leading the team during a sustained period of growth,” comments Abigail. “Our recent hires mean we have a strong team across the various paralegal roles: Junior Paralegals, Paralegals and Senior Paralegals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ongoing growth means we are also able to offer real career progression opportunities. Some of our paralegals are studying for legal qualifications alongside their work, and we have already had some progress to Trainee Solicitors after passing their exams.”

Lorna Halfpenny-Beeby, Senior Partner at specialist Court of Protection and Personal Injury Trusts law firm JE Bennett Law

“What makes our growing paralegal team so important to JE Bennett Law’s ongoing growth and success is that they all share the same commitment to ensuring the best possible outcomes for people in vulnerable circumstances, which means combining expert legal advice with the best possible customer service to build long-term relationships based on expertise, trust, and championing our clients at all times,” adds Senior Partner, Lorna Halfpenny-Beeby.

JE Bennett Law is a leading firm in its core expertise of Court of Protection, Power of Attorney and Personal Injury Trusts. It is recognised by the leading legal guide, Chambers UK, for Court of Protection: Property & Affairs (UK-wide), a well as being ranked in the Legal 500 as a Leading Firm for Court of Protection for the seventh year in a row, with individual rankings for four of the team.