Speedway fans must read: ‘Major fault’ at Eastbourne Speedway

Eastbourne Speedway fans have been asked to bring cash at the match on Saturday (August 31) due to a ‘major fault’ affecting the internet connection.

The issues with 3G and 4G in the west Hailsham area mean Eastbourne Speedway and other businesses’ credit and debit card readers can’t be relied on to work.

Ian Jordan, director of the Fineprint Eagles, said, “There is a major fault affecting a local transmitter (various mobile telephone networks) that we have no control over and cannot guarantee will be rectified by Saturday.

“We will not be able to admit anyone without a cash payment option if the technical issues affecting the local transmitter continue.”

Mr Jordan said the company running stock car meetings at the stadium had encountered similar problems.

“Spedeworth use a completely different operating system to ours and indicates the severity of the connection issues problems.

“We are aware that numerous local properties and businesses have been similarly affected in recent weeks.”

The fault has been reported and repair work is hoped to be completed as soon as possible.

Eastbourne face Sheffield in a championship league fixture on Saturday (August 31) with a 7.30pm start.

Admission is £16 for adults, £14 concessions and £2 children under 14.