Spike in vacant property sees enquiries surge at Littlehampton firm SafeSite Security Solutions

Owners of empty commercial properties are being urged to take important steps to safeguard their assets, after SafeSite Security Solutions in Littlehampton reported a 65 per cent increase in enquiries from businesses seeking protection with vacant premises in 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without proper protection, the knock on-effects of a surge in empty premises could be an increase in squatting, theft and vandalism, which can harm local communities and have significant financial implications for property owners.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported in January 2025 that nearly 70,000 businesses went to the wall in the previous quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst this was a slight decrease on the same quarter a year ago, it was counter-balanced by an 8.5 decrease in the number of new businesses registered. The lowest since the start of the quarterly data series in Q1 of 2017.

Empty commercial property

The result is increasing numbers of empty properties – and a potentially dwindling number of new businesses to move in.

The most affected sector was transport and storage which covers businesses such as warehousing, haulage or postal services.

SafeSite Security Solutions operations director Paul Goossens said: “This latest data from the ONS backs up what we’re seeing on the ground with a surge in recent enquiries looking for our help in securing empty commercial property. Last year saw the highest number of enquiries around empty commercial properties we have seen at SafeSite Security Solutions since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still seeing the effects of the Covid pandemic as businesses look to downsize their space due to remote working.

Paul Goossens

“We have also seen an increase in commercial premises closing due to the increased financial pressures on businesses and business owners, as inflation spiralled and the ongoing cost of living crisis took its toll.

“Empty properties are a magnet for squatting, asset theft and general vandalism, which many people are doubtless spotting more frequently when they visit any city or town centre. Property owners need to find ways to mitigate these risks.

“From our data there isn’t a particular sector with a higher level of enquiries, but we are seeing high demand for our services from the owners of former retail and office spaces, warehouses and also land that was due to be built on, but where projects have been delayed. As quarterly rent reviews are due in March, it’s likely we could see a further surge in vacant properties as businesses look to cut costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safesite Security Solutions warned vacant properties require a combination of measures to keep intruders out and the public safe, which should be tailored to the specific challenges each building presents.

Empty commercial property

Solutions could include steel security screens or concrete barriers to deter trespassers and prevent access, which protect against vandalism, theft, and damage from the elements.

However, their installation should be weighed against putting of potential buyers if the property is going up for sale.Installing CCTV and warning signs can deter thieves, while integrating surveillance with motion sensors, alarms and remote monitoring provides real-time alerts to security personnel.

Other access control methods, such as sign-in sheets, biometric scanners, keycards or PIN entry systems, should be considered as part of the solution. Meanwhile, security guards can monitor the site, conduct patrols and respond swiftly to incidents - adding another deterrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: “Developing a tailored security strategy for each property and addressing potential vulnerabilities proactively will save time and money.

“This approach will also make the property more attractive to potential tenants and guarantees compliance with insurance policies. By combining these measures, property owners can effectively protect their vacant commercial properties."

For further information please visit: https://www.safesitesecuritysolutions.co.uk/