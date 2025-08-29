Sports club in Lewes applies to create two padel courts while relocating tennis courts

A sports club in Lewes has applied to create new padel courts, according to a public notice

The notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk, saying that Southdown Sports Club, Cockshut Road, has applied to South Downs National Park Authority (via its agent Enplan) for the ‘creation of two padel courts and the re-siting of two tennis courts together with floodlighting’.

People can view the full application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/02763/FUL.

The planning statement said the long-established Southdown Sports Club ‘provides a valued asset to the local community’ and offers extensive tennis, hockey, squash, netball and gym facilities.

Southdown Sports Club in Cockshut Road, Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “The club is one of the leading tennis centres in Sussex and a well-regarded sporting venue in Lewes and across the county. Over the years, the club has evolved and developed its facilities in response to sporting changes.”

It called padel ‘a rapidly growing sport’, saying that the LTA, its governing body, reported that by the end of 2024 some 400,000 adults in the UK played padel at least once a year.

The statement said: “There are currently no padel facilities in Lewes. There are around 35 padel courts across Sussex, including four courts on Kingsway in Hove approximately 10 kilometres away; two courts at The Triangle in Burgess some 15 kilometres away; and four courts at Saffrons Park in Eastbourne some 21 kilometres away.

“The introduction of padel into the Club’s sporting facilities is an appropriate evolution. The proposed courts will help meet the demand for a growing and accessible sport at an established site, which is able to accommodate it.”

It said the two padel courts would be located on the north part of the club’s grounds, north of the hockey pitch. Each court would be 20 metres long and 10 metres wide and enclosed above the ground with ‘a combination of glass rebound walls and weld mesh panels’. This would be supported by steel posts in a concrete foundation with a synthetic turf playing surface.

One of the current tennis courts and the mini-tennis area will be lost to accommodate the padel courts with two hard courts being repositioned to an area that is currently an unused pathway and hedge.

