Spratt & Son has been bursting with activity recently

In April 2023, Spratt & Son joined forces with PS&B, motivated by the ambition to broaden their support network and enhance their property services.

As the oldest firm of Chartered Surveyors in Worthing, Spratt & Son was a perfect fit for PS&B, a versatile property expert established in 1825.

By the end of June, Spratt & Son had successfully undergone a vibrant rebranding, adopting black and gold colours to align with PS&B’s palette.

Spratt & Son team with the newly decorated office.

Chris and Denise Spratt played pivotal roles in the merger process and continue to contribute to the business alongside their original colleagues. The merger stands as a testament to the successful integration, with Spratt & Son maintaining its exceptional service under a refreshed and unified brand.

With close to 100 staff members and offices in Brighton, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth, and Worthing, the merger has broadened the reach of both companies, creating a more robust support network for their clientele.

In conjunction with the rebranding, we’re pleased to welcome Mark Deacon to Spratt & Son as the new Director of Professional & Valuations Services.

Mark, who became a Chartered Surveyor in 1995, started his career as a junior at Parsons Son & Basley (PS&B) in 1986. His career has seen him in various roles, including General Practice Surveyor for local practices, Telecoms Surveyor for Worldcom, and senior positions in both private and corporate sectors.

New office fascia, Worthing.

Mark also lent his expertise to a specialised company in Berkshire, advising the MOD and local authorities on their property portfolios. In 2017, he returned to his roots in Brighton, becoming a partner and eventually Joint Senior Partner at Graves Son & Pilcher. As an RICS Registered Valuer, Mark brings a wealth of knowledge in RICS Red Book valuations, landlord & tenant matters, and telecoms.

Mark Deacon said: "I am delighted to be joining Chris Spratt at Spratt & Son at this great time following their merger with Parsons Son & Basley where I started my career.

"As Director and Head of Professional Services I am here to build upon their strong historic professional base with a view to expand the Group across the south coast."

We’re thrilled to have Mark on board and look forward to the exciting future of the company!