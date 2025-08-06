Squire's donates £6,300 to Greenfingers Charity to support children's hospice gardens

Squire’s Garden Centres has made a donation of £6,300 to Greenfingers Charity, raised through the sale of carrier bags across its 17 centres over the past year.

Greenfingers Charity creates therapeutic gardens for children’s hospices around the UK, offering children with life-limiting conditions and their families calming, inspiring outdoor spaces. The donation from Squire’s will help fund projects like the new garden currently in the early planning stages at Naomi House near Winchester - a specially designed space that will support play, relaxation and wellbeing for children and their families.

The new garden at Naomi House aims to create a space that is accessible for all children, their families and carers, with a structure which will ensure the garden can be used throughout the seasons. Importantly, the garden will be a special space that offers an opportunity for fresh air, for play and activities, physiotherapy, or as a space for counselling or therapy.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments:“We are delighted to continue supporting Greenfingers Charity through the proceeds of our compostable carrier bag sales. Knowing these funds contribute to gardens like the one at Naomi House, which offer peace, joy and a sense of escape for families facing the toughest of times, is incredibly meaningful to all of us at Squire’s.”

Linda Petrons, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Greenfingers Charity, comments: “We are incredibly grateful for Squire’s continued generosity and belief in our work. Their support helps us bring the comfort and joy of therapeutic gardens to life-limited children and their families. With new projects now in the early planning stages, these funds will play a vital role in helping us reach even more families, creating spaces that offer moments to play, learn, remember, care and grow during the most challenging times.”