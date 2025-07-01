St Leonards-based Focus SB appoints MD Designate Ciaran Mitchell

Focus SB is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ciaran Mitchell as its Managing Director Designate.

The King's Awards for Enterprise winning St Leonards-on-Sea based premium electrical accessories manufacturer, Focus SB is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ciaran Mitchell as its Managing Director Designate.

Mr Ciaran Mitchell joins Focus SB premium electrical accessories manufacturer in his new role from Wandsworth Electrical, where he has been Head of NPD, OEM Partnerships and International Business Development. He has significant experience in product and business development at director level, with expertise in developing innovative technology products and associated business development strategies.

With a background in technical and engineering, Mr Mitchell has successfully developed new products for luxury brands in the automotive sector, such as Bentley, BMW, Lexus, Aston Martin, Porsche and McLaren. He has lived and worked in the Far East for 10 years and spent time in the Middle East, Europe and the USA. Mr Mitchell has also started two companies and sold them, notably Incaar to Voxx International, which he then grew as MD from a £750k start-up to a £9M turnover company within just four years.

HRH The Princess Royal presents The King’s Award for Enterprise crystal winner trophy to Focus SB's MD Gary Stevens in November 2023 for the company's achievement in International Trade.

Experienced in mechanical and electronics design with a ‘can do’ attitude, Mr Mitchell has a passion for innovation and brings with him creative vision and practical pathways to ensure sustainable growth. Combining innovation and meticulous planning, together with robust processes, Mr Mitchell’s experience boasts smooth production across global supply chains and inspiring, positive leadership in inclusive environments where ideas are encouraged and teams empowered.

With values and vision that align closely with the established British premium electrical accessories manufacturer, Mr Mitchell will work alongside Focus SB's current Managing Director, Gary Stevens, under whose leadership of almost a decade has seen the company become the first and only in its industry in the UK (and Europe) to succeed in developing a range to sell to mainland China, as well as winning The King’s Awards for Enterprise for International Trade in April 2023. Mr Stevens will step down at the end of the year and take on the role of Chairman in 2026.

In his spare time, Ciaran Mitchell is an accomplished Martial Artist, Former World Champion, 6th Dan Shihan Master Instructor and Head Coach of the successful Team GB Koshiki Contact Karate Team.

Focus SB's MD, Gary Stevens says: “Our industry is a niche one. Ciaran’s is a familiar face and he is highly respected by colleagues both past and present. He starts his new career with us at an important juncture in Focus SB's product development programme, and we know that his knowledge and experience will be an asset. We are delighted that he has accepted the opportunity to work with us and wish him a very warm welcome. Ciaran’s appointment is further evidence that Focus SB are serious in our quest to become the number one electrical accessory luxury brand in the UK and overseas. I look forward to working with Ciaran over the next six months and then in the following 12 months in my new role as Chairman of Focus SB from January 2026.”

Global market leader, Focus SB made history in its industry in 2017 when it became the first and only British and European manufacturer to gain CQC factory accreditation to supply and sell wiring accessories directly from Europe to mainland China, also gaining full CCC licence for all of its products for the Chinese marketplace.

MD Designate, Ciaran Mitchell says: “I am truly excited to be joining Focus SB and to work alongside Gary Stevens, who has built an exceptional team, brand, and company over the past decade. It’s a privilege to have been selected for this role and I’m confident to contribute to the next chapter of Focus SB’s journey. As we move into a new phase of innovation, expansion, and global growth, I look forward to getting to know the entire team and discovering how we can combine our experience and expertise to drive the continued evolution of Focus SB.”