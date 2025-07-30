St Leonards manufacturer is shortlisted for a design award

Focus SB® is among the inspiring global design talent to have been shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s SBID International Design Awards for its entry, Renaissance Architrave Keypad Switches in the Product of the Year - Residential category.

The St Leonards-on-Sea based premium electrical accessories manufacturer's Sales and Marketing Manager, Steve Moss says: “We’re delighted that the Renaissance architrave keypad switches are shortlisted in the SBID awards. Renaissance represents the culmination of our experience over the last 44 years in delivering products of the highest quality to the design community, and we are thrilled to be nominated for the SBID Awards yet again. A great testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and invaluable client feedback.”

Evaluated by a panel of distinguished, industry-leading experts for functionality, innovation, creativity and technical execution, an SBID Award is considered one of the most coveted accolades for design excellence. Success in this GOLD-rated Awards programme demonstrates the highest level of design skill and professional mastery across the interior design profession.

Focus SB® Renaissance architrave keypad switches feature round programmable momentary action (retractive) push buttons set in narrow wall plates for use with inline dimmers, lighting and blind controls systems. ‘Ochre’, ‘Sienna’, ‘Roma’ and ‘Umber’ finishes include satin nickel/brass, burnished brass and Jordan bronze. ‘Canvas’ primed keypads feature brass, nickel or bronze switches. Suited to low-voltage control cables, the stylish solid brass keypads are available with LED indicators and can be laser marked with text or brand iconography. Bespoke electrical accessories can be finished to match offering design continuity. Made in-house in the UK, Renaissance comes with a recycle programme.

To complete the final stage of judging, the public are now invited to vote for their favourite finalist designs - accounting for 10% of the overall results. To show your support for Focus SB please cast your votes here!

The public vote will close on Friday 5 September at 5pm (BST).

