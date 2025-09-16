Plans to find a new operator for the Marina Pavilion in St Leonards have been deferred while repairs are completed.

Economic development company Sea Change Sussex said it had suspended its marketing to find a new occupier for the site while work is carried out to restore power to the premises.

A spokesperson said: "We’ve decided to put our marketing efforts for the Marina Pavilion temporarily on hold because any reputable operator will require mains electricity, which is currently absent in the building and making it impossible for us to progress discussions with interested parties.

“The absence of power stems from a problem outside of the Marina Pavillion, within the wider Marina Foreshore Complex, which UK Power Networks needs to resolve with the support of Hastings Borough Council and us.”

They added: "While it’s disappointing that repairs to the power networks are taking so long, this is unfortunately outside our control. We intend, with the repairs completed, to relaunch the property onto the market next year with all necessary utilities in place to support future occupiers and bring this unique seafront property back into use.

“We’re certainly keeping a note of all the enquiries and proposals received so far and will get back to suitable interested parties in due course.”

Cllr Julia Hilton, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, added: "As this is an issue that requires UK Power Networks to replace the mains supply serving the Marina Foreshore linked buildings – made up of Marina Pavillion along with the sailing club, public toilets, workshop and car park – we have been coordinating repairs to minimise the impact on the occupiers and users of the other premises.

“We’ve appointed a contractor to complete our portion of the works to install an internal supply network serving all the linked buildings, so this can be progressed when UK Power Networks complete their works to replace the failing mains power.”

The venue previously opened as Azur in 2008. It incorporated Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill. It ceased trading on January 29, 2024.

It has remained empty since then with Cllr Phil Scott, East Sussex county councillor for the Hollington and Wishing Tree division, raising concern that it had become ‘rusty and neglected’ and was ‘falling into disrepair’.