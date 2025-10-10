St Leonards office offered at auction as an investment

A ground floor office in St Leonards is coming up for auction as an investment opportunity later this month.

The 61 Bohemia Road property is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a leasehold guide price of £50,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

The office is currently let at £6,500 per annum to 31 August 2026.

AUCTION: 61 Bohemia Road, St Leonards

Accommodation includes an entrance into a dual aspect office, a rear room/staff amenity area, with a WC and basement storage.

Director and Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a ground floor commercial investment which is let to provide a good income.”

The property is situated on the north side of Bohemia Road, offering easy access to both Hastings and St. Leonards town centres.

Bohemia Road is a main thoroughfare into Hastings from the A21 and comprises a broad mix of shops, offices, take-away restaurants, newsagent and residential properties.

Tenure: The office is sold on a 99-year lease from January 2016 at a peppercorn ground rent.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/104/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.