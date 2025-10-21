St Leonards-on-Sea manufacturer is invited to Number 11 Downing Street

This year’s Make UK National Manufacturing Day saw local luxury electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB’s MD Designate, Ciaran Mitchell proudly represent British manufacturing at Number 11 Downing Street.

Held two months ahead of the Autumn Budget 2025 the event at 11 Downing Street, hosted by Make UK for National Manufacturing Day, offered attendees from across the sector the opportunity to engage with senior government officials, highlighting the contribution manufacturing makes to innovation, job creation and the economy.

Mr Mitchell said: “ I am privileged to represent Focus SB at 11 Downing Street for a reception celebrating National Manufacturing Day. It was energising to connect with such a diverse group of manufacturers, sharing thoughts, ideas, and challenges.”

He continued: “I really valued making new connections and catching up with friends. A big thank you to Make UK for organising such an inspiring event, and to Gary Stevens for recognising the value of this initiative many moons ago.”

Focus SB is a longstanding member of Make UK, and also of the Made In Britain campaign, which has given the company a voice at government level including at last September’s Liberal Democrat Party Conference, a Manufacturing Commission pre-election event last July and a smarter regulation roundtable at Whitehall last March. The established Sussex-based electrical accessories manufacturer also boasts two Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Export Champions, including its current MD, Gary Stevens.

The company’s blog recently featured Make UK’s South of England Regional Director, Kerri-Anne Mruk who, impressed by the manufacturer's historic achievement in China in 2017, said: “Focus SB’s success, including its King's Awards for Enterprise in International Trade, exemplifies the impact of manufacturing on the UK economy. Their achievements, and those of our 20,000+ members, provide tangible evidence to shape government strategy. By amplifying these stories, we’ve advocated for policies that boost R&D investment, simplify export processes, and prioritise skills development. For instance, our recent industrial strategy report highlighted the £6 billion annual economic potential of closing the skills gap, a figure grounded in member insights. Focus SB’s global footprint reinforces the need for strategies that support SMEs in scaling internationally, something we’ll continue to push for.”