A St Leonards music venue has received a financial boost from a charity to help pay towards new lighting.

The Piper, in Norman Road, got almost £5,000 from the Music Venue Trust (MVT), which it said the venue was part of a third round of recipients for its new funding initiative, which provides grants of up to £5,000 for UK grassroots music venues.

The Piper received £4,997.03 in total from MVT’s Pipeline Investment Fund to pay for a new lighting rig to improve production and attract higher quality performers.

Next Friday (March 10) from 9pm at The Piper an all-star line-up is marking the 45th anniversary of the release of Iggy Pop’s Lust For Life album.

The Piper in Norman Road, St Leonards. General Manager Gavin O'Brien

Blondie drummer, Clem Burke, will be joined by former Sex Pistol and punk pioneer, Glen Matlock on bass; broadcaster and Pet Shop Boys dancer, Katie Puckrik on vocals; Iggy Pop and David Bowie collaborator, Kevin Armstrong on guitar; Luis Correia, who’s toured internationally with Earl Slick will be on second guitar together with classical pianist, composer, and touring member of Heaven 17, with Florence Sabeva on keyboards.

A spokesperson from The Piper said: “Coming out of Covid, money has been tight for some considerable time, especially as costs of energy, wages, stock and finance borrowing have all increased significantly, while the public's disposal income has significantly dropped.

"Venue attendance figures have been on the noticeable slide meaning the purchase of better lighting and staging was something that without MVT’s help, we wouldn’t have been able to afford. This means that finally the venue can present an attractive and professional show that will now match the calibre of the artists we are both bringing into the venue and further looking to attract.”

The Pipeline Investment Fund was set up in 2022 with the support of members of the Music Venues Alliance and was primarily funded by donations from ticket sales of MVT’s recent Revive Live programme of gigs around the UK, which was a partnership with The National Lottery.

The MVT said grant applications of up to £5,000 were invited from UK-based grassroots music venues to support small-scale capital projects.

The inaugural round of payments in December saw 11 grassroots music venues receive £40,000, and a further 14 were awarded almost £70,000 in January. This is the third round of payments and sees a total sum of £55,203 awarded to such venues across the country.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “The Pipeline Investment Fund proves what we have been saying for some time - small amounts of money, sensibly invested, can make a real difference to grassroots music venues. This fund is essential for artists and audiences, improving the places they love and ensuring that they are keeping up to date with the latest equipment, training, access and sustainability opportunities. We hope the industry will seize the opportunity to get involved.”

