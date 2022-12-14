Real employees from their head office in Piries Place, who run and take part in several community initiatives, have spent a day volunteering at the Horsham District Food Bank.

Horsham Matters is a charity providing the essential services of food, fuel, and shelter.

On Friday December 9, nine employees from the national housing developer Real, lent a hand at the food bank, which is seeing unprecedented demand for its services.

The volunteer day saw the team spend the day sorting and packaging items ready for collections and distributions to families and individuals in need of extra support in the run up to, and during, the festive period.

The volunteer session follows Real donating hundreds of items to ten food banks and support centres across London and the South.

The provisions were collected across their offices and construction sites, many of which are developing affordable housing and assisted or retirement living schemes.

Ben Cox, chief operating officer at Real, said: “In a year when food banks have collectively warned that the surge in demand will prevent them being able to feed everyone who needs help this winter, we wanted to do something to help.

“The donations from staff and contractors to our food bank collections have been so generous and will help many people in need of extra support this Christmas. In the current times, with so many struggling to pay bills, never mind pay for extra Christmas food and gifts, to spend a day giving our time to help out was the least we could do.”

