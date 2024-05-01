Stellarmann awarded position on Crown Commercial Service’s Digital & Legacy Application Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suppliers on the framework will also be available to other central government departments and UK public sector bodies, enabling them to access Stellarmann’s services under Lot4b: Specialist Product Configuration Services. Total spend across Lot4 (a&b) is expected to reach £600m over the next five years.

Stellarmann (previously William Alexander Consulting) brings recent experience of working with HMRC and deep expertise in the implementation of cloud technologies, such as ServiceNow, SAP, Pega and Power Platform & MS Dynamics. It will now support more public sector organisations on their journeys towards digital transformation, creating value with AI services and becoming less dependent on legacy technologies.

“This a milestone moment for Stellarmann”, says Alex Colwell, founder and co-director of Stellarmann. “As a smaller and relatively new organisation, we have been awarded our place on the DALAS framework alongside much larger businesses, and companies that have been on the framework since Phase 1. This will enable us to help public sector organisations implement intelligent and innovative technologies that can drive down costs and improve the experience for their users.

Alex Colwell, co-founder of Stellarmann

“We are hugely proud to have been awarded a place on this framework. It’s testament to the relationship we have built with HMRC, and to our ability to build bespoke delivery teams that take the lead on managing supplier and vendor relationships”, adds Alex.

The robust procurement process resulted in 28 suppliers being named on the DALAS framework across all Lots, in line with CCS’s strategy to reduce an over-reliance on a small number of large suppliers.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

About DALAS

The DALAS framework set up by Crown Commercial Service (CCS) working with HMRC, is a key enabler for HMRC’s digital strategy and will help deliver the HMRC vision of ‘using technology and innovation to deliver on its ambition of becoming a modern and trusted tax and customs authority’.

DALAS will provide the foundations for letting a large proportion of HMRC’s future complex suite of application & development services to a new multi-supplier, multi-year framework in a phased approach with the aim of taking a more Agile approach, increasing the speed to market of specific work packages, and improving competition amongst DALAS suppliers.

HMRC expects to spend up to £2 billion through DALAS in the next four years, with other Public Sector organisations also planning to adopt the framework to access a range of IT digital services and accelerate the move to application support that doesn’t depend on legacy technologies.

About Stellarmann

Stellarmann, formerly William Alexander Consulting, launched in 2020 in response to client demands for highly skilled, flexible and scalable contract teams to deliver technology and change programmes - and stay compliant with new IR35 legislation.

Since then, the company has managed hundreds of associates, as the chosen delivery partner for projects spanning insurance, financial services and the public sector - including Convex, MS Amlin, Nationwide Building Society and The Crown Estate.