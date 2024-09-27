Steyning based audio visual company wins Prestige Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are proud to announce that we have won another award! This time the Prestige Awards announced us as “Audio Visual Specialist of the Year - London & South East 2024/25” This award recognises our continued efforts to provide excellent Audio Visual services to our clients across the South East of England.

Soundcheck Audio Visual Triumphs with Prestige Award

In a remarkable turnaround following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Soundcheck Audio Visual is proud to announce that it has won a prestigious award, reaffirming its status in the competitive events industry.

The past few years have been particularly tough for venues and associated businesses, and Soundcheck Audio Visual was no exception. However, the hard work invested in rebranding, launching a new website, and upgrading equipment has paid off, as evidenced by this recent accolade. The award is a testament to the company's dedication and resilience in catering to its clients' evolving needs.

Andrew Lake collecting the Prestige award at Gorse Hill Hotel

Andrew, the owner of Soundcheck Audio Visual, expressed his delight at the recognition. "Winning this award means a great deal to us. It's been a challenging journey, but it's encouraging to see our efforts acknowledged, especially when you're navigating the business landscape on your own."

About Soundcheck Audio Visual

Based in Steyning, Soundcheck Audio Visual has established itself as a premier provider of audio-visual services tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sussex and the Southeast. The company offers a comprehensive range of award-winning services designed to meet all requirements for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

Soundcheck’s offerings are divided into two main categories:

- Conference, Meeting, and Exhibition Sound and Vision- Event Management

With over 30 years of industry experience, Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge from various sectors, including cruise ship productions, UK band tours, theatre productions, and corporate events. His expertise ensures that clients return time and again, confident in the quality of service provided.

Notably, Andrew has toured with Jon Courtenay, the 2020 winner of *Britain's Got Talent*, and served as a lead technician on the 2022 BBC ‘Tell Your Story Tour’ to celebrate the BBC’s centenary. In 2023, he participated in *The Buddy Holly Story* UK tour, further showcasing his extensive experience in event management, including town festivals and corporate conferences both in the UK and Dubai.

Client Testimonials

Soundcheck Audio Visual has garnered praise from its clients, including:

“Our local town festival has used Soundcheck for a number of community music events. Andrew is professional, punctual, and great to work with. Our artists feel assured to have him behind the sound desk.” – Crawley Town Festival

“Andrew is quite simply the best in the AV services business. We’ve used Soundcheck Audio Visual for many years for our own trade exhibition called The Print Show and will continue to use him in the future.” – Link Publishing

With the recent award win and a growing list of prestigious clients, Soundcheck Audio Visual looks set to continue its ascent in the events industry.